St Botolph’s Church in Wardley reopens after conservation

St Botolph’s Church in Wardley has been reopened by Peter Aiers, chief executive of The Churches Conservation Trust which has spent £300,000 on it.

Forty people attended the celebration to hear about the conservation work and enjoy a hog roast lunch.

The trust has spent £300,000 to conserve St Botolph’s since it came into their care in April 2016, including replacing the chancel roof with traditional Collyweston slates, and many of those who came along to the launch had been involved in the project from the beginning.

Locals reconvened after lunch for a Christmas carol service – the first in the newly re-opened church – accompanied by mulled cider and led by the Rev Canon Rachel Watts.