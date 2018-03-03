Trailblazing Oakham pub introduces eco-straws

An Oakham pub has ditched traditional plastic straws in favour of biodegradable alternatives in a bid to reduce the amount of waste it sends to landfill.

The Grainstore Brewery Tap in Station Approach has made the switch to eco-straws and wooden drinks stirrers to complement the work it already does to reduce its impact on the environment.

Bar manager Wayne Gaines explained: “As soon as the straws are put into liquid they begin to break down and within a few months have degraded entirely, leaving no impact on the environment.

“The Grainstore already limits the amount of plastic it uses, opting for glass wherever possible, so this was the next step for us.”

The brewery uses traditional methods to produce its award-winning Rutland ales and has already reduced the amount of water it uses to make one pint of beer from the national average of 15 pints to six.

Director Peter Atkinson said: “Most breweries use lots of pumps and machinery to brew beer, whereas we only use two pumps and clean all of our equipment by hand, enabling us to significantly reduce the amount of water we use per pint.

“It’s something we have been doing ever since the brewery opened in 1994 and we have always been conscious of doing our bit for the environment, both in the brewery and the tap.”

Peter added: “Drinking real ales and ciders out of a glass makes the taste and experience so much better and people visit our Cider and Sausage Festival in May and Beer Festival in August to collect our glasses each year.”