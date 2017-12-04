Window competition

Shops and businesses in Oakham have been invited to take part in a Christmas window display competition.

The competition, organised by Oakham in Bloom, is free to enter and independent judges will be out and about during the first part of December to find the best festive window display.

Any Oakham shop which have yet to enter still have time to take part, just contact Marilyn Morten on 01572 759108. There is an engraved shield for the winner.

Last year Impact picked up the prize for the best window display.