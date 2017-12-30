Work on water pipes in Oakham to resume

Work by Severn Trent to complete a £1.5m water pipe replacement project in Oakham is to resume next week meaning the temporary closure of Oakham Bus Station.

Engineers have already completed most of the work that will provide people in the county town with a high quality and reliable supply of water for the future.

Mike Holder, who is leading the project for Severn Trent, said: “So far we’ve installed almost 2.5km of brand new water pipes in Oakham, which will help to guard against leaks and bursts.

“We know how important it is for our customers to have access to clean fresh water whenever they need it and that’s why we’ve made such a big investment to improve our network for everyone in Oakham.”

Engineers will continue work from Tuesday (January 2) with new pipes being installed beneath High Street, Market Place, Market Street and Dawson Court.

To allow the work to be completed quickly and safely, a lane closure and one-way system will be in place on High Street. The direction of the one-way system will be from the railway crossing towards Burley Road.

During this time bus services that would usually operate from the bus station in John Street will be temporarily relocated to bays outside and opposite Oakham Library (Catmose Street). These bays will be clearly marked for passengers.

The services affected by the temporary closure and relocation of Oakham Bus Station are: Service 9, 29, 47, 113, 146, 184, 185, RF1 and RF2.

Services will endeavour to operate as close to current timetables as possible, although minor delays may be possible due to temporary route diversions and traffic conditions.

Provided that the works are completed on schedule, the bus station will reopen from Tuesday, January 16.

Additional works by Severn Trent at the eastern end of Oakham High Street mean that the bus stop at Barclays Bank will be out of use between January 2 and February 6.

For further information about bus services visit: www.rutland.gov.uk/transport