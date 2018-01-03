Work starts on retirement ‘community’

Larkfleet Homes has started construction work on a ‘continuing care retirement community’ in Oakham.

It will provide 62 one and two-bedroom homes for ‘independent living’, 54 properties for ‘assisted living’ for people with particular care needs and a 60-bed specialist care home for people with dementia.

It will create about 90 jobs for local people.

The development is part of Larkfleet’s Oakham Heights development – a major urban expansion of Oakham being built on land between the Oakham bypass and Barleythorpe Road.

Bourne-based Larkfleet is starting on the essential infrastructure work – the installation of roads and services – at Oakham that will permit construction of homes to commence later this year.

The independent living retirement village will be developed under Larkfleet’s award-winning The Croft brand. Its first development under this brand was in Bourne and another followed in Baston.

In total, more than 800 high quality homes – including ‘affordable’ homes for local people – will eventually be constructed in several phases at Oakham Heights as part of a development programme running until around 2027.

In addition to new housing, the plans include offices, parks and open spaces, children’s play areas, allotments and a new local centre. The plans also include a new hotel with an adjoining pub/restaurant, enhancements to the ecology of Barleythorpe Brook which runs through the site and improved transport links with new cycle, footpath and bus routes. The plans also include planting a substantial number of new trees.