X Factor auditions at Bill’s Bar in Oakham

Singers will be battling it out in front of X Factor judges in Oakham tonight (Wednesday) April 25.

Auditions for the hit ITV show takes place at Bill’s Bar in Melton Road.

If acts impress the audition team with their vocals they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges later in the year.

The auditions are open to all genres and types of singers, including those performing their own original material.

The auditions start at 7pm, and will be in a first come first served format.

If you wish to attend the audition, you can turn up to Bill’s Bar, but it is recommended that people arrive early.

Anyone wanting a backing track is advised to bring it on USB a stick.

The X Factor has created superstars and some of the biggest recording artists worldwide.

Artists discovered by The X Factor have sold more than 300 million records worldwide.