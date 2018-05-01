Youngsters explore nature at Anglian Water Birdwatching Centre in Eggleton

Little ones were able to hunt for bugs and explore pond-life as part of a family open day at a birdwatching centre.

The event at the Anglian Water Birdwatching Centre in Eggleton was held on Sunday.

The 27 children that attended took part in craft activities such as making ladybirds and caterpillars out of paper plucked pond-life like newts out of the water.

Dale Martin, educational events team leader at the centre, said: “The weather wasn’t the greatest on Sunday but we still managed 27 children plus their parents and grandparents. Hopefully we will be able to bring them back again and they will be able to spread the word so we can get other families involved.”