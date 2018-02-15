Catmose students scoop awards for excellence

Catmose College students Jamie Tylecote and Mary Tomblin have been recognised for their sporting excellence.

The duo were named Junior Sportsman and Junior Sportswoman of the Year for 2017 at the Leicestershire and Rutland Sports Awards ceremony held at Leicester Tigers stadium.

Tomblin, a Year 10 student at Catmose College, won the award for her successes on the England Judo Pre-Cadet squad, as well as her performance competing at international and national competitions.

She took part in the International Flanders Cup in Belgium in October, representing the United Kingdom and she was placed fifth out of 19.

She is now part of the cadets team and trains with the Vale Judo Club which is based at Oakham Enterprise Hub.

Year eight student Tylecote was recognised for his achievements in sailing.

During 2017, he took part in the Open Bic World Championships in Italy, representing the United Kingdom alongside one other solo sailor in the Under-13s category.

Having competed in several national and international sailing events during 2017, Tylecote hopes this summer to represent the United Kingdom at the World Championships in Barcelona, this time in the hotly-contested Under 17s category.

He is a member of Rutland Sailing Club and sails at weekends, as well as being a keen footballer, swimmer and triathlete.

The students were nominated for the awards ceremony having won Young Sportswoman of the Year and Junior Sportsman of the Year at the Active Rutland Community Awards in November 2017.

They both have sports scholarships at Catmose College, enabling them to access presentations and advice from visiting athletes, as well as free gym membership to complement their club training.

Catmose College is extremely proud of their fantastic achievements, and wish both students all the best in their upcoming competitions.