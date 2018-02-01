Home draw for holders as Ketton host Bourne in Daniels Cup

Daniels Senior Cup holders Ketton have been handed a home tie with United Counties League side Bourne Town in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition.

The winners of that clash will then face a semi-final showdown with either King’s Cliffe or Blackstones who face each other in the last eight.

The other quarter-final ties will see Peterborough League Division One sides Oundle and Stamford Bels clash while Stamford Lions play host to Cottesmore Amateurs.

The finals will be played on Sunday, May 6, at the Zeeco Stadium with the Under 16s at 10.30am, the Under 18s at 12.30pm and the seniors at 3pm.

Rutland Radio Daniels Senior Cup: Oundle v Stamford Bels, King’s Cliffe v Blackstones, Stamford Lions v Cottesmore, Ketton v Bourne.

Semi-finals: Stamford Lions or Cottesmore v Oundle or Stamford Bels, Ketton or Bourne v King’s Cliffe or Blackstones.

Kitman UK Under 18 Daniels Cup: Deeping v Oundle (Friday, March 16), Stamford v Glinton (Friday, March 23).

Stamford Rotary Club Under 16 Daniels Cup: Stamford v Thurlby Tigers (Friday, March 2), Blackstones v Bourne (Friday, March 9).

Stamford AFC’s senior, junior and academy official kit supplier Kitman UK of Stamford will be sponsoring this year’s Daniels Under 18s cup competition.

Based within the town, Precision Sports have been associated with the club for three years, providing playing, training kits and equipment to all levels of the club.

They are now running the sports supply side of the company through their KITMAN UK arm to bring more specialised service to the table.

Paul Pepper, commercial manager of the Daniels said: “We’re delighted that our official kit supplier Precision Sports & Workwear have continued their support of the club by sponsoring the Under 18 Daniels Cup through their Kitman UK wing.

“This is an exciting time for the company and we’re glad to be part of their growth.”

The competition will be called the Kitman UK Under 18 Daniels Cup.