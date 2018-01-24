Ketton hunt down their prey with victory double over Lions and Tigers

Ketton were celebrating a double-winning weekend after both their teams snared their Peterborough League prey.

The first team ran out 2-1 winners against the Tigers of Holbeach United Reserves in their Premier Division clash while the second string defeated near neighbours Stamford Lions Reserves 2-0 in their Division Two derby.

An eventful start to the first team game resulted in Holbeach being reduced to 10 men after their centre half John Smith was shown a red card for violent conduct after just 12 minutes.

Ketton went ahead on the half-hour mark from a Dom Jones corner that was converted by captain Seb Hood which they saw through until half-time.

They were under a lot of pressure in the second half and Holbeach equalised on 52 minutes through veteran Steve Barnes with their only real chance of the game.

Ketton, however, battled on in difficult conditions and were rewarded for a dogged display when, from another Jones corner, Johnny Holmes smashed home the second and wrapped up all three points.

Manager Kai Brownhill said: “It is a very intimidating place to go so I’m very happy with the strength and mental resilience shown by the players. There are definite signs of improvement, but still some work to be done.”

Ketton Reserves made the most of their return to action after a month-long lay-off with a 2-0 success at Pit Lane.

On a very heavy pitch both sides struggled to make possession count with very little in the way of goalmouth action in the first half-an-hour.

Ketton started to play some nice football towards the end of the first half and made it pay just before half-time when a great cross from Dan Szymanski was nodded in from close range by Paul Richardson.

After the break Lions came back into the game and hit the bar with a long range effort but, after weathering a brief storm, Ketton regained control.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Lovejoy was then involved in the main talking points of the second half.

The Ketton forward, who had a quiet first half, got the ball into feet and took on the Lions back line only to be agriculturally hacked down by centre-half Andrew Ward, earning him a yellow card.

Minutes later Lovejoy again skipped passed Ward to deliver a fantastic cross which landed at the feet of Nick Mainstone who turned his marker neatly before firing into the bottom corner.

Lovejoy continued to cause problems for Ward who again dived in resulting in a second yellow card and Ketton were able to see the game out against the 10 men.

Manager Matt Holdup said: “We’ve had a tough start to the season but the lads have taken on board everything we have tried to implement and this performance shows how we have improved.

“Everyone put 100 per cent in, showing our quality on the ball for both goals and then managing the game perfectly to ensure a great result.”

The first team travel to ICA Sports this weekend with the Reserves hosting Bretton.