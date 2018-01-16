Leading ladies in seventh heaven for Ketton’s title crusade

Free-scoring Ketton Ladies are setting the pace at the top of the Cambridgeshire Women’s Championship North League.

Dave Walpole’s side recorded their seventh success from nine league matches at the weekend when they thumped Spalding United Ladies 7-0.

It took their goal tally to 52 from nine games and ensured they maintained their five-point advantage at the top of the table.

Walpole said: “The ladies played really well on Sunday, playing some very good football at times.

“We took our chances well and thoroughly deserved the victory.”

With a few injuries in the squad, Ketton were expecting a tough test against a Spalding side who they had defeated 6-1 in the reverse fixture.

But they showed character and determination to create chances in the early minutes of the game through strikers Fran Kavanagh and Claire Lawrenson.

The deadlock was broken after 20 minutes when a shot from Lawrenson came back out to captain Emma Ward who slid the ball into an empty net.

Spalding had a chance to equalise with a free kick just outside the 18 yard box, but the shot powered through the defence into the hands of Ketton goalkeeper Georgia Ireland.

The resultant kick from the keeper reached into the opposition’s half where it fell to the feet of Kavanagh who turned and beat two defenders before shooting past the keeper to double Ketton’s lead.

Both sides had their fair share of chances on goal with some good tackles and passes between the back four of Ketton’s defence to deny Spalding.

This led to Ketton’s third goal with left back Ellie Cotterill making a superb pass down the line to striker Kavanagh who managed to beat Spalding’s right back and cross into the box where winger Ward was waitng to secure her second goal of the match.

Ketton’s fourth goal came direct from a corner taken by Estelle Bonnamour before they added another towards the end of the first half.

The goal came from Sascha Smith which followed some good football from the midfield and strikers.

Entering the second half Ketton looked comfortable and composed with a 5-0 lead however this did not stop them putting pressure on the opposition.

After 20 minutes of the second half, both teams showed great football in the middle of the park where Ketton’s centre midfielders Bonnamour and Helena Elliot combined for their sixth goal of the game.

With good football all around from Ketton, Bonnamour fed the ball to Smith who beat the defence with her speed and crossed from the corner flag which found its way into the back of the net.

Ketton continued to create chances with the Spalding goalkeeper making some important saves before Ward completed her hat trick with Ketton’s seventh goal.

New signing Alice Teigh had a shot on goal that was saved by the keeper but Ward was alert to tuck away the rebound.

Both sides continued to play some good football with Ketton’s goalkeeper Ireland rarely troubled.

Overall this was a good performance from Ketton Ladies who are next in action on February 4 when they travel to title rivals Wisbech St Mary.

Ketton: Georgie Ireland, Ellie Cotterill, Jane Roche, Beth Goodman, Natalie Duncan, Emma Ward, Helena Elliot, Estelle Bonnamour, Sascha Smith, Claire Lawrenson, Fran Kavanagh. Subs: Danielle Usher, Charlotte Hole, Alice Teigh. Managers: Dave Walpole, Ryan Griffin.

Player of the match: Natalie Duncan.

HOW THEY STAND

Ketton Ladies 9 7 0 2 21

Wisbech SM 6 5 1 0 16

Wisbech Town 6 4 0 2 12

Hungate 6 2 1 3 7

Spalding Utd 6 2 0 4 6

Riverside 1 1 0 0 3

Pinchbeck 7 1 0 6 3

Orton Rangers 5 0 0 5 0