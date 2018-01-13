Losing return for Hunnings as 10-man Oakham are beaten

Oakham United manager Ryan Hunnings suffered a losing return to his former club as Huntingdon Town ran out 4-2 winners in Saturday’s United Counties League Division One clash.

Hunnings, who left Huntingdon in October, saw his new side play for 50 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of Stewart Lambie.

Lambie was shown a straight red card for a tackle that left Huntingdon’s Jamie Waterworth needing hospital treatment.

The hosts had taken a 14th minute lead through Glenn Spearink before Oakham levelled shortly after.

Two goals in 16 first half minutes then put the hosts in control at 3-1 before Oakham again reduced the arrears just before the hour mark.

Home keeper Quincey Shorunmu then made a vital save to deny Oakham an equaliser before Huntingdon secured their victory in stoppage time.