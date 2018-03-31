Oakham on cloud nine after club record United Counties League victory

Oakham United stormed to a club record United Counties League victory after a 9-1 drubbing of Buckingham Town on Saturday.

Cameron Brookes led the scoring spree with a four-goal haul as Oakham easily bettered their previous best-ever score - a 7-2 away success at Rushden & Higham last season.

Scott Waumsley weighed in with a brace while Corey Taylor, Stewart Lambie and Jamie Black were also on target for Ryan Hunnings’ side.

It was Oakham’s second win in five Division One matches and Hunnings was full of praise for his charges.

He said: “I’m feeling very happy tonight. The lads deserved to get the result after all their hard work.”

Oakham are next in action on Easter Monday when they make the short trip to face Melton Town.

Blackstones host Bourne Town on Monday after both sides’ games were postponed on Saturday. Stones should have been at Lutterworth Town while the Wakes were due to travel to Long Buckby.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Bedworth 3 Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Kidsgrove 1 Alvechurch 2, Leek 6 Corby 1, Lincoln 3 Newcastle 1, Romulus 1 Belper 2, Spalding 1 Loughborough Dynamo 3, Stamford 6 Chasetown 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping 2 Cogenhoe 2, Leicester Nirvana 9 Sileby 0, St Andrews 0 Holbeach 4.

Division One: Oakham 9 Buckingham 1, Olney 2 Burton Park Wanderers 2.

Reserve Division: Yaxley 2 Stewarts & Lloyds 2.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Res 4 AFC Stanground Sports 1, Netherton 4 Sawtry 1, Whittlesey 6 Warboys 0.

Division One: Crowland 1 Peterborough Polonia 1, Long Sutton 5 Tydd St Mary 4, Ramsey 6 Oakham Res 1.

Division Two: Langtoft Res 0 Ketton Res 7, Netherton A 2 Whittlesey Res 4, Spalding Res 3 Parkway Eagles 4, Stilton 3 Bretton North End 5.

Division Three: Cardea 5 Whaplode Drove 4, Leverington Sports Res 4 Premiair 2, Uppingham Res 2 Whittlesey A 3.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 6 Huntingdon Rovers 0, Orton Rangers 1 Stamford Lions A 3, Tydd St Mary Res 0 FC Peterborough Res 4.

Division Five A: Kings Cliffe Res 3 AFC Orton 1, Premiair Res 2 Glinton & Northborough Res 3.

PFA CHALLENGE CUP

Semi-finals: FC Peterborough 0 Stamford Belvedere 3, Moulton Harrox Res 4 Eye 0.