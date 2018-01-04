Professional pathway as One Touch Football join forces with Nottingham Forest

Essendine-based One Touch Football have netted a major coup after forming a partnership with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The link aims to provide all of One Touch Football’s players with the opportunity to progress into the professional game.

Glenn Vaughan, head coach and founder of One Touch Football, explained that the partnership will provide players with a clear distinct pathway into a professional set up, the opportunity to play a number of fixtures against Forest’s development centres and chances for players to attend Championship matches.

Vaughan said: “We are delighted with the partnership which will offer our players of all ages a real pathway into a fantastic set up and club itself.

“We have a number of players in their set up already and will look to continue to develop this link itself.”

At present One Touch Football has 14 players in Forest’s development centre at Grantham and two within the academy programme.

Vaughan added: “This is a fantastic achievement for the players who have really benefitted from the coaching they have received by our highly-qualified and experienced staff.”

Mark Williams, the football development centre manager at Forest’s Grantham base, said he was looking to continued their work with One Touch Football.

He commented: “FDC Grantham is one of four development centres run by Nottingham Forest Football Club and covers the Lincolnshire locality.

“It’s aim is to bridge the gap between grassroots football and academy level.

“It has a proven track record of players signing for NFFC Academy in every year of it’s FDC lifespan.

“We look forward to continuing our successful links with One Touch Football into the future.”

One Touch Football are staging a free open development session in Stamford on Monday.

It takes place at the Stamford Junior School Astroturf from 6-7pm. For further information visit www.onetouchfootball.co.uk