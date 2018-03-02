Wintry weather wipes out weekend action

All of the scheduled football matches for this weekend have been postponed due to the wintry weather currently gripping the region.

Stamford’s home Evo-Stik League Division One South match with Gresley Rovers was postponed on Friday along with Deeping Rangers’ home match with ON Chenecks in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Bourne Town’s United Counties League Division One match at home to Potton has also been postponed along with Oakham’s home match with Burton Park Wanderers and Blackstones’ trip to Olney.

Cottesmore’s clash with Hathern at Westray Park in the Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division has also fallen victim to the weather.

All matches in the Peterborough League, Peterborough Youth League and Peterborough Junior Alliance have also been postponed.