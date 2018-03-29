Academics on target for title despite Ly’s exploits

Division One leaders Stamford School travelled to Bourne B for their penultimate league match with two targets.

They wanted to continue their tenure at the head of the division, but also to attempt to shatter Long Ly’s unbeaten singles record.

At the end of the evening, the Academics were happy with a 6-4 win, but Long’s record remains and the match result could have been reversed.

Leigh Ware, Ryan Chung and Denise Jacobi all picked up two wins for the school, but Bourne’s Steve Smith will rue missed chances, having led by two games to one in two of his singles matches before losing each at the final end. Long and he picked up the doubles point to provide consolation.

Uffington CC were at full strength for their match with Bourne A and earned a 9-1 victory.

Trevor Carter won a close first encounter against John Buck 11-9 at the fifth end and this inspired Rod Goss and Stacy Collins to unbeaten evenings.

Uffington CC are Stamford School’s final opponents, and with Chung absent, it will be an interesting evening. Their first meeting ended in a 5-5 draw.

Division Two is equally close at the top with four teams very much in the hunt for honours.

Bourne C have reached the summit for the first time following two 6-4 wins. In both, they were indebted to Joe Cox, who remained unbeaten.

At close rivals Braunston B, Ian Lines remained focused in support of Joe to win two matches in five sets, including a 14-12 final set against Bill Seese.

Similarly, against Tallington Bulls, it was Debbie Lines who won a close five setter with Adam Mezzatesta before joining Joe for success in the doubles. Mark Christou replied with a brace for the Bulls.

Another team in the Division Two honours mix is Tallington who moved up to second with a 6-4 win at Harringworth.

Individually, the hosts’ Dave Harvey led the way with three wins, including a tough five-setter against Nick McDowall, but Nick’s team-mates, Richard Allen and Kevin Toomey, also won twice for Tallington to secure the important win.

Both divisions could depend on points difference, so every individual win will be celebrated by the competing teams.

Stamford School hosted a junior tournament which was supported by players from Sleaford and Peterborough as well as from Stamford.

The top four players played a full match and then competed in a handicap competition. The ‘development’ players were divided into five teams and played a round-robin league.

The top match was won by a single point with Chloe and Matthew Pryke just overcoming Ryan Chung and Jamie Anderson.

Matthew and Chloe are both nationally ranked cadets while Jamie is ranked in the national Under 13 listings, while Ryan Chung was an unbeaten member of Stamford’s winning Butcher Cup team.

All four players look to attack when they can, and their matches were breathless.

In the handicap competition, it was Jamie (off 15) who won all three of his matches. Chloe Pryke (10) won twice, including against her twin Matthew (6), while Ryan (4) won once.

In the round-robin league, it was Stamford’s pairing of Oliver Mullins and Thomas Upton who won all of their matches, with a second Stamford pairing of Gabe Rudman and Anu Mitchell finishing runners-up.

The Sleaford pairing of Christian and Patrick de Souza finished fourth, sandwiched by Stamford’s remaining teams of Fabien Darbost, Louis Darbost, Caleb Jelf and Ben Saunders, Howard Tam and Isaac Fell.