Bass blasts victory beat to turn Order of Merit into two-horse race

Junior Yasmin Bass did not let the variable weather put her off at Greetham Valley on Saturday as she won the latest Order or Merit.

She came first with 34 points and her handicap has now reduced from 45 (at the beginning of the OoM) to 42 after a number of successful rounds.

Second place went to Jackie Friend (handicap 17) who was just pipped by Yasmin by a point.

Third spot was taken by Sue Brand (14) with 32 points, ahead of Pat Jamieson (16) in fourth with 28 points who just beat Jo Robinson (13) on back nine countback.

Thirteen brave ladies had turned up to play on the Valley course and, considering the cold, wind and rain, scoring was better than might have been expected.

The current leaderboard now looks like a two-horse race with Sophie Beardsall leading on 107.5 points ahead of Yasmin Bass on 107.

Jackie Friend is some way behind in third place on 53 points while Pat Jamieson (fourth ) has 34 points and junior Isabella Condie lies fifth with 33 points. There are still five rounds to play so all can change.

Round six of the Gents Order of Merit was held on Sunday as 57 players took to the course.

On a blustery but not cold day, the Lakes course was playing tough especially the back nine but again there were some excellent scores.

The winner was Craig Allen with a fabulous score of 44 points with Martin Thwaites (second on 41 points) and John Peysor (40 points) close behind him.

The current leaders of the OoM again had good rounds with Tom McGrath solidifying his lead at the top of the OoM but Craig’s win puts him right in contention.

Peter Key and Adam Clegg were also near the top of the board with 39 points.

As they move into the second half of the season, Tom McGrath, Dave Copley and Craig Allan take the top three places with Russ Holden slipping down the field as he did not participate this week.

The latest round of the Gents Winter League was played the previous Sunday in frosty conditions and, apart from the early starters, all matches were played in increasing amounts of snow which eventually made the course unplayable.

As a result a number of matches were agreed as early as the fifth or ninth holes (depending on the time of start of the players) but mention must be made of Fred Aspin and Greg Harker who played against Pakka Risi and Chris Hatch over the full 18 holes in near impossible conditions to register a 2&1 win in League Two.

This division is particularly close with one point separating the top five teams which explains why both teams were determined to try to secure the advantage.

In the other divisions, League One has four teams with seven points each (fighting for the top two positions) while elsewhere the competition is slightly less frantic with the top two teams in each league looking to be in good shape.

The seniors played a Pairs Better Ball competition on Monday on the Valley course and it was almost perfect weather for golf although the later starters had to contend with rain on the latter part of their round.

The early-starting pair of Ian Kellam and Ken Porter set the pace with a fine total of 44 points (off 90 per cent handicaps) and they were never bested as the remaining scores came in.

Rob Gray and Neil Southwell took second spot with 43 and David Aldred and Terry Jones came third with 42.

David was particularly annoyed to let his concentration slip on two short putts which otherwise could have secured top spot but he was pleased to finish his round with a birdie on the final hole.

In the Seniors Winter League the leading teams in three of the four leagues are still unbeaten, of which two have 100 per cent records.

In League One, Eddie Montgomery and Terry Jones have played five and won five (with three games to go) while in League Three the same applies to Neil Bradbury and Neil Southwell (although they have four games to go).

In League Two, Ken Porter and Charles Guttridge have halved one game but are still undefeated.

The battle for top spot in League Four is between Steve Taylor, Paddy Padmore and Rob Gray as they are only separated by one point.