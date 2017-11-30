Charnwood Rutland maintain unbeaten run

Charnwood Rutland Firsts fought hard again this week to beat Notts City 55-25, maintaining their unbeaten East Midlands Regional League Division One record so far this season.

Warriors had a strong run-out at the start of the game, gaining an early lead and maintaining this throughout with the score 21-3 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter Warriors were slow to get back into the rhythm of the game, giving Notts time to settle.

However, Charnwood managed to step up their game and take control of the ball once again with the score 32-10 at half-time.

Stepping back onto the court in the second half, Warriors had re-grouped and this was showcased with some fantastic defensive pressure which turned into some brilliant interceptions.

This helped Warriors stretch their lead, leaving the score 44-19 at three-quarter time.

In the final quarter Notts City refused to give up and came out fighting, putting pressure on the Warriors attack.

However, despite Notts’ sheer determination, all the Charnwood Rutland players remained composed, coming out with an outstanding 55-25 win.

n Charnwood Rutland Seconds secured their third victory of the East Midlands Division Two campaign, winning against Pennine 41-29.

They made a very strong start in the first quarter with a new starting seven. Their defence unsettled Pennine by making lots of turnovers, which were converted by strong shooting giving Charnwood Rutland an eight-goal lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter Pennine stepped up their game, being more physical throughout the court.

The two sides were going goal for goal in this quarter, but Charnwood Rutland remained calm to keep possession of the ball on their centre passes. This allowed them to extend their lead to nine, with the score at 20-11 going into half-time.

The Warriors kept their composure in the third quarter, pushing on with their lead. Their defence worked tirelessly to make turnovers and worked well with the centre court to work the ball to the shooters. Charnwood Rutland further extended their lead to 13 at the end of the third quarter.

With fresh feet on court and some players making their debuts for the team, it took a couple of minutes for Charnwood Rutland to settle and compose themselves.

However, the team soon got into a good rhythm and worked well together in the final 15 minutes, with lots of vocal support from the bench to take the win 41-29.

The win is the team’s most convincing so far and gives them the confidence looking forward to the rest of the season.