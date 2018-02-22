Chasing pack are given a chance as title favourites suffer double defeat

Stamford School remain leaders of Division One of the Stamford and Rutland Table Tennis League, but close matches continue to trace the pattern of results.

A tough 5-5 draw was played out at Uffington CC, with the hosts’ Rod Goss winning all three of his singles matches.

Stacy Collins won twice, but was deprived of her own full-house by Denise Jacobi in a tense five-set encounter.

She joined Steve Williams to secure the key fifth point in an equally tense doubles match, during which Goss and Collins saved seven match points in the fourth set before succumbing.

Braunston A, with games in hand, travelled to Bourne B and won 7-3.

Bourne’s three points were gained by the unbeaten Long Ly, but the Braunston trio of Alex Mason, Carl Slevin and Brian Bodycote all won twice.

As the season progresses towards its conclusion, all teams remain in the hunt for league honours and all teams will be hoping to avoid player unavailability.

In Division Two, the favourites Braunston B have suffered two defeats to present opportunities for the chasing teams.

Their first reverse was at Bourne C, who fielded Joe Cox and Phil James to test the villagers.

Both remained unbeaten in their singles matches, and they joined forces to gain the doubles point as well.

Braunston B then hosted close challengers Tallington and fell to the bat of Nick McDowall.

Like Cox and James before him, McDowall won his three singles matches and was joined by Richard Allen to secure the important doubles point.

Dave Webb and Vic Hoffman had each won twice for Braunston, but it wasn’t quite enough to share the spoils.

Dave Harvey was the only unbeaten player in Harringworth’s match against Stamford Free Church.

However, the Free Church trio of Adrian Bradley, John Chambers and Rob Elliott all won twice to consign the villagers to a 7-3 defeat.

The result would have been very different had Harringworth not lost all three of the matches that went to a fifth end.

The remaining Ketco Cup quarter final was played and Stamford School managed to defeat last year’s winners Bourne C 5-4.

Joe Cox (off a handicap of 16) won all of his matches for Bourne, but the key match was Andrew Walton’s (19) win against Phil James (14). Andrew won 32-30 at the final end in the closest of the matches.

Denise Jacobi (11) defeated Debbie Lines (21) in the ninth match to complete the fixture and secure a home semi-final encounter with Uffington CC.

STANDINGS

Division One

Pld W D L Pts

Stamford Sch 16 10 3 3 85

Bourne B 16 9 1 6 78

Uffington CC 15 8 3 4 76

Braunston A 13 11 0 2 73

MTTG 13 11 0 2 72

Bourne A 15 7 2 6 72

Division Two

Braunston B 16 7 2 7 70

Tallington 16 6 3 7 66

Free Church 14 4 1 9 47

Bourne C 14 5 1 8 46

Harringworth 16 1 2 13 40

Tallington Bulls 14 1 0 13 33