Consistency is the key for teams to maintain winning sequence at Greetham Valley

The snow finally cleared at Greetham Valley at the weekend to allow round four of the Gents Winter League to take place.

Although there were some surprising results, the two most consistent teams both scored wins to maintain their 100 per cent win record.

In League Three, Craig Allan and Darren Child had a fine win on the 18th green to pip Wayne Porter and Wayne Catt, while League Four leaders Chris Ellis and Sam McCall had a comfortable 4&2 win over Neil Tee-Boon and Daniel Kettle.

These two pairings have clear leads in their respective leagues but in the latter the Toothill family (Neil and Wilby) also have 100 per cent although they had a bye.

League Two looks as if there will be an almighty scrap to get through to the knock-out stages as there are five teams at the top separated by only one point.

In round four of the Ladies Order of Merit on the Valley Course the bitterly cold day certainly required warm clothing and a degree of inner warmth.

A few ladies had pulled out at the last minute but there were still16 hardy souls who went out and braved the weather.

The top three ladies all scored 30 points but on countback (back nine only) with 18 points, Sophie Beardsall came top.

This was after having had a good game last round which also saw her playing off scratch and hence she will play the next game off +1.

Second place with a back nine countback of 17 points was Pat Jamieson whose handicap will be cut to 13.5.

Third place was the ever-improving Yasmin Bass who yet again was up with the best.

Yasmin was clearly disappointed with her back nine where she carded only 13 but that belies and accentuates her terrific performance on the front half. Fourth place went to Fay Taylor with 29 point, with Jackie Friend taking fifth on 28 points.

In the Seniors Winter League, two teams maintained their 100 per cent record as Mike Hoye and Frank Maguire strolled to a comfortable 3&2 win over John Morfee and Mike Pare.

In League One, the strong pairing of Eddy Montgomery and Terry Jones were, surprisingly, made to struggle more than possibly expected against the team of Greg Harker and Roy Foster (who was substituting for Mike Maffei).