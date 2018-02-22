Cottesmore Pony Club coach Linda is humbled by national award

A coach from the Cottesmore Hunt Branch of the Pony Club has scooped an inaugural national award.

Linda Pearce was awarded the Senior Coach of the Year accolade at the annual National Pony Club coaching conference held at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre.

The awards – which were held for the first time – were designed to reward those who have gone above and beyond to help Pony Club members achieve their goals.

A stunned Linda, who lives in Langham, was very surprised to have been nominated, let alone short listed.

She said: “I was really humbled, it’s a great honour.

“I really enjoyed the coaching conference and how increasing knowledge positively impacts the way coaches teach.”

Linda received a keepsake glass plaque, a training bursary and products courtesy of sponsors Vydex British Horse Supplements.

The event was a huge success with delegates enjoying a day of learning from some of the best minds in the equine world.

Cottesmore were also recognised with one of their older members – Becci Williams – becoming one of 12 National Pony Club ambassadors.

Launched in 2013, the Ambassador Scheme was designed to acknowledge exceptional members who embody the ethos of the organisation through their commitment and enthusiasm.

Ambassadors become part of a network, sharing information and ideas and being a voice for other members as well as attending events and helping to promote the benefits of Pony Club membership.

Cottesmore Pony Club district commissioner Barbara Coulson commented: “We have some exceptional members who have gone on to do great things.”