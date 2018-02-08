Double take as Oakham School netballers reach national finals

Two of Oakham School’s netball teams have qualified for the national finals.

Both the Under 14 and Under 19 teams progressed following impressive wins at their regional tournament.

The Under 19 girls beat all their opponents in their pool including Bourne (14-4), Nottingham Girls’ High School (7-3), Trent (13-3), Oundle (16-5), and West Bridgford in the semi-final (15-4).

They claimed the Midlands title against Stamford in the final, winning 14-4.

The Under 14 squad also won every game in their pool, beating West Bridgford (11-5), Repton (9-7), St George’s (14-4), and Northampton High School (8-6), as well as Oundle in the semi-final (9-7).

The nail-biting final against George Spencer Academy was incredibly tight and, while they narrowly missed the top spot by one goal in extra time (14-15), they secured a place at the national finals as regional runners up.

Director of Netball, Lauren Nicholls said: “The teams have built on last term’s county success and it is great to see the girls developing their skills even further.

“A huge well done all the players – they have worked incredibly hard and they thoroughly deserve their success.”