Howe hits second successive hole-in-one at Greetham’s Order of Merit

Chris Howe hit a second successive hole-in-one in round five of the Winter Order of Merit at Greetham Valley on Sunday.

Having been similarly successful in round four of the competition, Howe made the most of the almost perfect conditions to score another ace.

The Valley course was in excellent condition and returned an exceptional number of high scores.

A number of early starters returned to the clubhouse with scores better than par thinking that they must be in with a chance of a podium finish but they were to be disappointed as eventually almost half the entrants scored better than par.

The winner on the day was Chris Brand with a very impressive 45 points.

Chris managed to hit this high score despite having two poor holes. But, having had a miserable last year and had his handicap increased in the annual review, he was delighted to find his form returning.

Second spot went to Alan Bennett (playing off nine) who shot two over gross to accumulate 43 points just beating Martin Thwaites, who also scored 43 points, on countback.

The overall leaderboard is very close at the halfway stage with Tom McGrath, Dave Copley and Russell Holden (who all scored steadily this week) retaining the top three spots in that order. Brand has moved into fourth place with this win in round five.

The next round in two weeks is on the Lakes course where repeating this week’s scores may be more challenging.

The Seniors section played the latest of their Winter League knockout games and, with the weather forecast looking particularly poor, the field consisted of quite a few reluctant players.

The weather, however, held off pretty well for the morning and Radley Wardhaugh and Steve Ottridge were pleased to score their first point in the league when they came back from three down to halve their match on the 18th, thanks to a pressure putt birdie from Radley.

In other matches Mike Hoye and Frank Maguire slipped to their first loss of the campaign.

Elsewhere Seniors captain Rob Gray started the year as he hopes to continue as he hit a hole-in-one on his first outing of the year (apart from the New Year Drive-In) on the 14th on the Lakes.