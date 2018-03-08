Ketton continue making strides to maintain progress

Ketton Bowls Club is ramping up its preparations ahead of the new outdoor season by setting up coaching sessions for new and current bowlers and recruiting newcomers.

The club, at the Pit Lane sports complex, runs seven teams, including six in local leagues and is determined to make strides alongside the opening of the village’s adjoining, multi-faceted community centre.

Despite one of its sides suffering relegation from the first division of the Stamford and District League for the first time in the club’s 43 year history, Ketton Bowls Club has signalled it will battle its way back to the top grade while providing a first class facility for the sport and its visiting players.

Ketton Kingfishers will play in Division One, Kestrels in two and Kites in three, while the club will have two sides in the Peterborough Over 60 Tuesday League and one in the Saturday League.

It also runs a team for friendly match and stages, competes in Northants Federation competitions and runs a team in friendly matches.

The ambition comes alongside the building of an adjacent Ketton Sports and Community Centre, costing more than £300,000, which the bowls club plans to use for entertaining visiting players and hosting money-raising social events.

The green will also be open as an added attraction when the village hosts its three popular Bank Holiday Monday car boot sales on May 7 and 28 and August 27.

Coaching, not currently available at any other outdoor clubs in the immediate area, is being run by John Little, head of coaching at Stamford IBC, starting at Ketton on Friday, April 27 (6pm) with follow-up sessions on Wednesday May 2 (2pm) and Friday May 24 (6pm).

Subsequent sessions will be arranged on a regular basis in a bid to introduce more players into the sport as well as improving the techniques of current bowlers.

Chairman Charlie Underwood said: “We are fortunate to have a really energetic and enthusiastic bunch of bowlers pushing the club forward.

“We are also a very competitive club determined the ensure the sport thrives in the village and provides an opportunity for everyone to play, whatever age.

“We feel that concentrating on a unique coaching programme will also help generate bowlers for the future and sustain the club into the next decade.”

Ketton BC will also stage its popular gala days on July 4 (EBA Fours) and August 29(Federation triples) and plans two fundraising events – a bacon butties quiz on Friday, March 23 (7pm) and a dance with former Union Gap and Foremost UK star Graham James on Friday, April 6

Registration for potential full (£50) and social (£10) membership of Ketton BC will be held at the Ketton Sports & Community Centre on Sunday, March 25 (from 11am). The seven-rink green is due to open on Saturday, April 21 (2pm).

For further information contact club secretary Phil Hoare (01780 751573) or chairman Charlie Underwood (01572 722341).

n Ketton BC full and social membership also entitles the bearer to represent the club in Northants Federation indoor competitions at Stamford IBC during the winter season.