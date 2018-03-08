Ketton coup after Hurdler suffer first defeat of the season

Stamford Pool League Division One table-toppers Hurdler A suffered their first defeat of the season after a 6-3 reversal at Ketton Sports B on Wednesday night.

The league leaders had gone into the clash with their seventh-placed hosts on the back of a 13-match winning run and Jake Mitchell had got them off to flying start with victory over Alan Markbride.

But Ketton hit back in style with four successive victories through Mat Bird, Michael Jenkins, Steve Pearce and Darren Want.

Paul Brabin pulled one back for the Hurdler as Ketton were unable to field their full com-pliment of six players to leave the match at 4-2 in the home side’s favour going into the doubles.

Markbride and Jenkins won the first doubles for Ketton to secure the overall match win with victory over Darren Russel and Liam Ennis Jnr.

Rob Barker and Brabin reduced the arrears, but Bird flew solo in the final doubles match to defeat Mitchell and Kyle Isaac to crown Ketton’s victory.

The Hurdler’s defeat allowed second-placed Pyramid Club (Bourne) to close the gap on the leaders as they received a 9-0 walkover after the Pear Tree conceded.

Bourne Snooker are third after a 6-3 home success over fourth-placed Ketton Sports C.

Jack Pretty, Ian Martin and Jason Bates claimed singles successes for Bourne which were matched by Gary Arbon, John Bird and Ross Alder for Ketton.

However, Bourne proved too strong in the doubles with Mark Stoker and Bates, Pete Smith and Adam Payton and Pretty and Tim Hart joining forces for victory.

The Hurdler B won their basement battle with Prince of Wales B (Castor) after five singles successes secured a 5-4 win.

Steve Banks, James Farmbrough, Brydon Frith, Dan Lee and Tom Cramp were victorious for the Hurdler with Joe Hotchkiss claiming the solitary singles win for the Castor side.

The visitors rallied in the doubles with a hat-trick of wins secured by the combinations of Reece Smith and Tom Wales, Hotchkiss and Richard Dooley and Ben Squire who defeated the Hurdler duo of Cramp and Harry Ford.

Whistle Stop (Tallington) stretched their lead at the top of Division Two after a 7-2 home success over Railway (Ketton).

Nigel Theodore, Dave Brace, John Cartmell and Glynn Smalley won the singles for the Whistle Stop with John Edkins and Luis Moreira replying for the visitors.

Whistle Stop increased their advantage through a clean sweep in the doubles to open up a 25-point advantage over second-placed Danish Invader.

The Danish Invader were 6-3 away winners at the Blue Bell (Easton) with the doubles proving crucial after the spoils had been shared in the singles.

Callum Norris, Tyler Sculthorpe and Shayne Stanton were singles winners for the hosts with Jason Cooper, David Treloar and Andrew Goodliffe replying for the hosts.

Goodliffe and Treloar, Philip Mumby and Cooper and Tom Ibbetson and Goodliffe were then triumphant in the doubles to seal the Danish Invader’s success.

Prince of Wales A (Castor) received a 9-0 walkover as their scheduled opponents Wicked Witch (Ryhall) failed to show.