Ladies leading the way with top four spots in Rover Cup clash at Greetham

Greetham Valley players contested the Rover Cup (Mixed) on the Lakes course at the weekend.

The ladies played off the red tees while the gents played off their white (competition) tees.

And it was the ladies who showed a clean pair of heels to the gents as they took four of the top five places when stableford scores were finalised.

Of the top three ladies, Tracy Holden (who finished with 43 points) was clearly the happiest as she completed the round without any disasters and managed to score on all holes, including managing two gross bogeys.

Although Tracy plays off a high handicap this result sees her cut by five shots on her next outing.

Coming in second was Yasmin Bass with 40 points and she was delighted to par two of the par threes to rack up her score.

Her overall play was consistent and she was happy with her back nine where she scored steadily (apart from a failure on the 16th) with a number of gross bogeys.

The third lady on the podium was Rachel Southwell who racked up a score of 38 with a round of great steadiness and she was buoyed with her successful par on the ninth.

Rachel then scored on all holes on the back half and managed to avoid all the water hazards to keep her score moving.

The best placed gent was Douglas Morrison with 36 points.

n A ladies midweek stableford qualifier was held on the Valley course and there was another win for Dee Hinch who returned 34 points despite failing to score on five holes.

Dee’s outward half was very much a mixed bag as she seemed to alternate good with bad on holes.

It was her performance however on the six par threes that ultimately guided her to the top of the table as she amassed almost half her points on these holes including a birdie on the 13th.

In second spot Kathy Horner scored 30 (with two failures) and was delighted to birdie the 15th along with scoring pars on three holes on the front half.

Third place went to Valda Austin also with 30 but she just lost out on countback to Kathy despite carding a par on the final hole. Valda was however not unhappy to finish in the top three.

In the gents midweek stableford qualifier, Paul Thwaites started like a train with a birdie on the first hole, only to spoil the effect of this by taking a double bogey on the next. Thereafter he played regulation golf to complete the front half in six over gross.

On the back nine everything went wrong on the 13th but again he redeemed his round with a birdie on the 16th to finish with a nett 85 and 38 points.

Second place went to Neil Lowndes who totalled 37 thanks to an excellent three over gross on the front nine.

On the back half he continued his steady play but was outdone by the water on the 14th and 18th where he carded double bogeys.

In third position Ralph Clarke had 36 thanks to a finishing spurt over the last four holes in only two over gross.

The newly sponsored team shirts proved lucky again for the Greetham first team as they took a hard-earned victory at a very wet Sutton Bridge.

When the team arrived there was some doubt about the viability of the match being played as persistent rain all day meant some greens had standing water on them.

But, having travelled for more than an hour-and-a-quarter to get there, Greetham were keen to play so with a couple of holes having to be moved on the greens the match was on.

Results speak for themselves and, whereas two weeks ago team captain Richard Wilson said that it was the last two pairs that secured the win, he was able to highlight that it was the first four pairs that did the business this week.

Richard said: “This is a great start and shows the overall strength of the team.”

The highlight of the results was a comprehensive 5&4 win for Paul and Adam Clegg while the teams of Chris Steele and Darren Sargood, along with Russ Aust and Dave Morgan both won on the final hole. Graham and Rory Smith won 2&1 to cement the victory.

n The seniors section played a Texas Scramble on the Valley course on Monday in very windy conditions and the overall scores reflected this.

In order to inject a little spice into the last few holes the captain had decided that each player had to take six drives and this certainly introduced an element of pressure.

The overall winners were the team of John Taylor, Derek Mault and Eddy Montgomery who had a nett total of 66.3 while the runners-up were Peter Wood, Mike Guy and Paul Thurman with 76.0. Third spot went to Keith Godwin, Robert Birch (Sparks) and Martin Jeffery with 67.4.