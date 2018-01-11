Meritable victory after Condie shows her class

There was a first-rate victory for youngster Isabella Condie in round six of the Ladies Winter Order of Merit at Greetham Valley on Saturday.

Condie aggregated 37 points – her handicap will be cut to 18.7 as a result of this win – while the even younger Yasmin Bass came third with 32 points.

Sandwiched between these two was Rachel Southwell (who plays off 29) with a good score of 35.

Helen Woolley (20) was just beaten into fourth position on countback from Yasmin while Sophie Beardsall (+1) totalled 31 for fifth spot.

The bitter weather severely reduced the field but 16 ladies still took to the course with the juniors taking two out of the top three honours.

The Gents Winter League continued on Sunday and, despite of the arctic wind, the top teams continued to notch up wins to retain their 100 per cent records.

Craig Allan and Darren Child had a comfortable 6&5 win over Dennis Millington and Wayne Terrett while Sam McCall and Chris Ellis had a more competitive win by two up.

Tim Brown and Bob Aitman still head League Five with a 100 per cent success as they also won by 6&5 against Bob Scrafton and Ted Burke.

In Leagues One and Two, there are five and four teams respectively separated by only two points so there will a tight fight to the finish in these leagues.

On Monday, following a hard frost, the Seniors competition was played on the Valley course and a lot of the surfaces were iron-hard which meant that there was always an element of chance in a number of shots, particularly when playing lofted shots onto the greens.

Playing a non-qualifying stableford format, Neil Bradbury (13) clearly mastered the conditions better than most as he mustered 38 points to win by three shots from his nearest competitor.

Neil had a very impressive front nine as he recorded a run of four pars which included successes on the par threes where teeing onto the green was a real challenge due to the hard surfaces.

The back nine was more of a struggle for Neil but, apart from a double bogey on 11, he held it together to take top spot.

In the runners-up spot Derek Mault (26) totalled 35 despite failing on the third hole.

Derek never hit the high spots but was as steady as they come as he took advantage on all the holes where he had two shots to score five nett birdies in his round.

In third place Neil Southwell (17) started particularly well with two pars but he was undone by the hard green on the seventh where he failed to register a score.

A steady back nine meant that the totalled 35 overall but was just beaten on countback by Derek.