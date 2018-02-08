New affiliation for Oakham who join forces with Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching

Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching (TFCC) has launched a new club affiliation with Leicestershire League Division One side Oakham CC.

As part of the brand new affiliation, they are taking on the responsibility of coaching the club’s thriving junior sections during the 2018 season.

In addition, they will be running a cricket camp at the club (from April 11-13) which have been an enormous success throughout their other affiliated clubs in Leicestershire, Rutland and other midland counties.

Lead coach and deputy manager Ben Silver said: “We are delighted to be introducing a new camp and are proud to be supporting the development of cricket in Rutland.

“It is fantastic to be working with a club with flourishing junior sections and one which has had recent success in adult league cricket.

“Oakham join our forever expanding group of affiliated clubs that we work with across Leicestershire, Rutland and the East Midlands.”

Oakham chairman Neil Southern added: “Many parents at Oakham Cricket Club, including myself, have used Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching to provide high quality, professional cricket coaching to our children over the last few years.

“It was therefore a very easy decision to make for the club to form a partnership with TFCC, to bolster our already highly regarded junior coaching programme which this year we are switching to Friday evenings.”