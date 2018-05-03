Perfect ten for Tom on dream Uppingham debut

Awesome Aussie Tom Hynes enjoyed a dream debut for Uppingham Town on Sunday after taking all 10 wickets in their Rutland League victory over Stamford.

Hynes returned career and club-best figures of 10-7 from a sensational 9.4 over spell to inspire Town to a 153-run victory in the Division Two clash.

The 20-year-old from Adelaide only arrived in Rutland last week after recently dropping out of university after his first year.

He decided to travel to England to experience cricket overseas and was understandably delighted with his amazing achievement.

Hynes said: “Obviously I am very happy and know this will never happen again, but I’m not hanging my hat on it.

“I’m focussed on Saturdays and looking forward to testing myself in the Leicestershire League Premier Division this season.

“I was actually hoping that someone else got a wicket at the other end as I didn’t want the embarrassment to take all 10 on my debut, but at the same time I’m chuffed to achieve this.”

Hynes plays for the Southern District Cricket Club in Adelaide, mainly in their second team but has made some ‘A Grade’ appearances.

His best bowling figures before Sunday were 6-30 and he has a highest score of 35 with the bat.

Sunday’s exploits saw him clean bowl five Stamford batsmen, trap three leg before with the other two being taken after catches from Sam Hodson and Jamie Dumford.

Uppingham chairman Charlie Scott said he couldn’t recall anyone ever taking all 10 wickets in an innings during his time at the Castle Hill club.

Scott said: “In all my time I have never known anyone take 10 wickets for Uppingham in any competition and we’re all delighted for Tom to achieve this in his first game in England. This achievement makes me pleased and proud as a club and I would like to welcome Tom to Uppingham and I am really excited for him this season.

“I’m also pleased for the Sunday captain Phil Nichols as he was on the receiving end a few times last season and it’s nice to see him with a smile on his face.”

Town had been dismissed for 200 after batting first on a damp day at Uffington Road in Stamford, with Dumford (39), Hodson (50), Lee Middleton (56) and Hynes (31) leading their charge.

They then skittled Stamford for 47 with Andrew Hulme the only home batsman to make double figures.