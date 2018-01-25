Prestigious award for highly-rated Oakham School hockey player

Oakham School first team hockey captain Matthew Ramshaw has landed a prestigious award.

Ramshaw was winner of the Youth Boys 18 and under award at the Hockey Writers Club Higgins Group presentations held at the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London.

He was one of four inductees of the coveted awards and joins Rio Olympic Games gold medallists Maddie Hinch and Sophie Bray as past winners.

The judging panel sought information from coaches, clubs and schools, with the judges considering not just hockey ability but players’ personal qualities and potential.

Ramshaw has earned recognition at England Under 21 squad level during 2017, when he was also part of the England Under 18 squad for the summer Six Nations tournament.

During the year he was also selected for the prestigious Great Britain Men’s Elite Development Programme – a programme designed for turning promising young players into future Olympians.

He already has experience at the highest level of domestic hockey, playing in the England Men’s League Premier Division with Loughborough Students. This season he has five goals in the Conference North.

Richard Higgins, chairman of the Higgins Group plc, commented: “Matthew impressed not just with his competitive spirit and hockey ability on the pitch, but also his willingness to work with and encourage other players at the school.

“He also sets an inspiring example with his dedication to training and the gym.”