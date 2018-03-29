Pupils spring into action with medal haul at championship

Rutland pupils were among those attending the School Games Spring Championships which produced a striking display of young sporting talent.

More than 800 secondary school aged pupils went to Loughborough University as the Leicestershire & Rutland School Games Spring Championships rolled into town.

Organised by Leicestershire & Rutland Sport (LRS), 13 competitions across seven sports saw the 10 School Sport & Physical Activity Networks (SSPANs) represented as schools looked to achieve county glory.

Loughborough was the perfect host venue to continue the tradition and showcased some of the finest school sport talent in Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland.

Rutland won one gold, two bronze and one Spirit of the Games awards as the world-class facilities helped to spur on teams who had the finest equipment and facilities at their disposal.

Pupils from Uppingham Community College struck gold in the Year 8 Girls Sportshall Athletics while Catmose College students bagged bronzes in the Year 11 Mixed Indoor Rowing and Key Stage 4 Girls Volleyball.

Catmose College claimed the Spirit of the Games award in the Key Stage 4 Boys volleyball.

The start saw BBC Radio Leicester’s Ian Stringer compere the opening ceremony and he was joined on stage with a dancing sequence and mass warm-up performed by the Rutland Youth Dance Academy.

The UEFA Men’s Under 17 Championship Trophy was also on display for the young athletes, as tournament director Andy Carter spoke to the crowds about the finals tournament coming to Loughborough on May 8 and 10.

When the championships started, the action was non-stop as athletes jumped, threw, dodged, spiked and ran their way towards the top spots.

The 13 competitions were across seven different sports, including sitting volleyball, learning disability basketball, boccia, dodgeball, indoor rowing, volleyball and sportshall athletics.

Battling it out for the right to call themselves ‘county champions’, four hours of non-stop sporting action produced the highs and lows encouraged by cheering parents, teachers and young leaders.

More than 100 teams took part throughout the day, equating to 46 different schools being well represented on the biggest stage in local school sport.

The day concluded with mini-ceremonies at the end of the day in each sport where the trophies and medals were handed out.

Results

Sitting Volleyball – Winners: North Charnwood, Spirit of the Games: Hinckley & Bosworth.

Learning Disability Basketball – Pool A – Winners: West Leicester, Spirit of the Games: East Leicester; Pool B – Winners: North Charnwood, Spirit of the Games: Hinckley & Bosworth.

Boccia Key Stage 4 MLD – Winners: Oadby & Wigston, Spirit of the Games: West Leicester.

Boccia Key Stage 4 SLD – Winners: Melton & Belvoir, Spirit of the Games: East Leicester.

Dodgeball – Winners: North West Leicestershire, Spirit of the Games: Melton & Belvoir.

Rowing Year 9 - Winners: Hinckley & Bosworth, Spirit of the Games: Hinckley & Bosworth.

Rowing Year 11 – Winners: Blaby & Harborough, Spirit of the Games: Oadby & Wigston.

Sportshall Athletics Year 7 Girls – Winners: West Leicester, Spirit of the Games: Blaby & Harborough.

Sportshall Athletics Year 7 Boys – Winners: Hinckley & Bosworth, Spirit of the Games: Blaby & Harborough.

Sportshall Athletics Year 8 Girls – Winners: Rutland, Spirit of the Games: North West Leicestershire.

Sportshall Athletics Year 8 Boys – Winners: Oadby & Wigston, Spirit of the Games: West Leicester.

Volleyball Girls – Winners: Blaby & Harborough, Spirit of the Games: South Charnwood.

Volleyball Boys – Winners: West Leicester, Spirit of the Games: Rutland.

The School Games Summer Championships is being held in June with Uppingham School Sports Centre set to play host to the primary school focused championships.