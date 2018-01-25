Round to remember as Andy produces lifetime’s best

Andy Dennis returned his personal best score to take the plaudits in the latest round of the Men’s Winter League at Rutland Water Golf Club.

Dennis, a self-taught six-handicapper, set the course alight with a sublime round of golf that turned out to be the best round he had ever played in his life.

He began with two solid pars before an eagle on the par four third hole and a birdie on the tough sixth hole.

This eventually culminated in a nine hole score of 33 shots, three under par, and a staggering stableford 24 points.

The momentum was somewhat halted for a while on hole 10 when Dennis carelessly made a sloppy double bogey after a terrible tee shot.

It was now time for him to show some courage and hang tough on the difficult holes ahead.

Five steady pars in a row, due to some key putting, secured a great recovery and a magnificent birdie on the 16th had Dennis believing something special was firmly in sight again.

Two solid pars on the last two holes under pressure saw Dennis come back with 20 stableford points for an amazing total of 44 points – two under par total.

This was good enough for a three shot victory on the day from four players - Robin Old, Lee Wright, Mick Davis and Paul Gorman – who all scored 41 points – a great score in its own right.

In soft conditions, due to the wet weather, the course was there for the taking and the scoring was excellent. Thirty six points and playing to your handicap was only good enough for tied 11th on this occasion.

The competition has three more rounds to play in the upcoming weeks and is now extremely close at the top with 10 players within four points of the lead.

Rutland Water would like to welcome Allan Childerley as its 2018 senior captain.

Childerley took over from previous captain John Hill at the start of the year and got his season underway with the annual captain’s drive in.

He will take charge of a section that is going from strength to strength and is looking forward to a productive season.