Stamford School will face Bourne in cup final

This season’s Ketco Cup final will be between Stamford School and Bourne B following ultimately emphatic wins in their respective semi-finals.

Leigh Ware led Stamford School with three wins against Uffington CC.

Following the 5-5 draw in their league match, the handicaps suggested another close match.

Individual form can change dramatically from one week to the next, however, and combinations of styles can also lead to interesting – and sometimes surprising – results.

Ware’s handicap of nine was sympathetic enough to allow him to win close opening legs 33-31 against Trevor Carter (16) and Emily Turner (18).

The second legs were more confidently won and his comfortable win against the in-form Rod Goss (8) was the performance of the night.

Andrew Walton (19) won twice for the school, playing with customary doggedness, as did the more attack-minded Ryan Chung (13).

Goss and Carter each won for Uffington to keep the match competitive at 2-2, but the Academics pulled away for an eventual 7-2 triumph.

In the other semi-final, unbeaten Long Ly of Bourne B was given a handicap of zero to test him fully against the more experienced Braunston B players.

Steve Smith (13) defeated Braunston’s Matt Pape (16) in a close three setter to open the match before Long’s first encounter with Dave Smart (19).

The handicapper’s plan was very reasonable, but Long’s improvement continues apace and all three of his opponents were beaten in straight sets.

Steve Smith and Chris Holland (17) both won twice for the Bourne side while Dave Webb (17) and Matt Pape earned consolation points for Braunston.

Stamford School won the Ketco Cup two seasons ago and last year secured the Ketco Plate.

Their squad’s experience in such matches should serve them well, but Long Ly seems determined to remain unbeaten as a singles player in all formats this season.