Teddy’s ready to go in Formula 4 debut

Young South Luffenham racing driver Teddy Wilson will make his single-seater debut in a recording-breaking 37-car grid in the Formula 4 United States Championship this weekend.

Drivers from 12 States and 10 countries will take part in the opening race of the Honda-powered championship at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) from April 27-29.

The F4 USA Championship will see Teddy competing against drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds.

The grid ranges from youngsters like him who are graduating from karts to cars, including Eduardo Barrichello son of former F1 star Rubens Barrichello, to former sprint-car and Legend drivers like Will Edwards and seasoned open-wheel veterans like Steve Bamford and Jim Goughary Jr.

National champions and special award winners from a variety of disciplines and countries also feature in the highly competitive VIR lineup.

Sixteen-year-old Teddy, a student at New College Stamford, said: “I’m really looking forward to my first race in formula cars especially in such a competitive field as the F4 United States Championship.

“Pre-season testing has been very promising, so I’m itching to see our pace compared to the other competitors in the championship.

“My first weekend is definitely going to be a huge learning experience, but I feel as ready as I ever have been for the start of the season.”

The field includes 15 returning drivers and 22 rookies – including Teddy as he makes the transition from karting to cars with Jay Howard’s Driver Development (JHDD) team.

“We are extremely pleased to return to Virginia International Raceway with such a strong field of drivers,” SCCA Pro Racing Vice President Steve Oseth said.

“We’ve seen a boom in interest in both F4 US and F3 Americas. The continued series growth is a testament to F4 US remaining the most economical series in the United States for drivers who want to progress their open-wheel racing careers.”

This week Teddy’s continued selection for the Motor Sport Association (MSA) UK Academy Squad was also announced.

He is one of 12 young sportsmen in their second year of the programme which enables drivers aged 14-24 who have demonstrated potential excellence in motor sport to benefit from the knowledge and resources of a range of professionals in the industry.