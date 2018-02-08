Thrilling finale as race for title is set to go to the wire

Even with six rounds of matches still to be played, Division One of the Stamford and Rutland Table Tennis League is likely to experience its closest finish for many years.

The past fortnight has witnessed many key individual encounters and team performances.

Bourne A picked up a useful win against Braunston A.

Once again, Harry Jackson won all three of his matches, as did John Buck.

With so many 6-4 results being received, perhaps the most significant point, however, was won in the doubles, with Braunston’s Brian Bodycote and Carl Slevin winning this in five sets.

Hosting Uffington, Bourne A then tasted defeat by the same margin.

Stacy Collins was unbeaten for the villagers and Rod Goss won twice.

Jackson picked up a brace of wins in reply, but this match’s key result might prove to be Ziggy Poberezniuk’s win against Chris Gardiner.

Ziggy won 15-13 at the fifth end to keep Bourne in touch with the top.

Uffington’s second 6-4 win came against Bourne B.

It seems that Long Ly will always ensure a three point start for Bourne. Indeed, he was again unbeaten, which added more importance to the two wins earned by the three Uffington players, Stacy Collins, Rod Goss and Trevor Carter.

Steve Smith joined Long to secure the important fourth point for Bourne.

A similar 6-4 story unfolded at Stamford School where Long Ly again remained unbeaten.

Richard Henry and Ryan Chung won twice for the school, and then joined for the deciding doubles against Long and Steve Smith.

This was a remarkable match which, in the final analysis, could again prove key.

The fifth game was remarkable with Bourne, losing 2-7, winning six straight points and then holding two match points at 10-8. Ultimately, Henry and Chung prevailed 14-12 in an encounter of 112 points.

The only match in Division One that did not finish 6-4 was Stamford School’s 8-2 win at MTTG.

Dave Needham picked up the champions’ points, but Denise Jacobi earned excellent wins against strong opponents to put into doubt MTTG’s chances of retaining their title.

In Division Two, Braunston B are tightening their grip on top spot following two 8-2 victories.

Matt Pape was the only unbeaten player against Stamford Free Church, with Dave Webb and Vic Hoffman supporting him with two wins apiece.

John Chambers replied with two five-set wins for the Churchmen.

Against Harringworth, it was Webb who remained unbeaten, with Hoffman and Dave Smart in the supporting roles with a brace of wins each.

Harringworth’s Dave Harvey, enjoying a fine first season in the league, replied with two wins of his own.

Harvey went one better as Harringworth earned a 6-4 victory against Tallington Bulls.

Adam Mezzatesta won twice for the Bulls, but Phil Moody joined Harvey to ensure overall victory in the doubles.

A second full-house for Harvey, and another win with Moody in the doubles, completed a full set of results for Harringworth as they drew 5-5 with Tallington.

Richard Allen and Kevin Toomey each won twice for Tallington, but Harvey’s efforts proved decisive.

In the final match of the fortnight, Adrian Bradley starred for Stamford Free Church as they travelled to Tallington Bulls and secured a 6-4 win.

Adam Mezzatesta earned two wins for the hosts, but Bradley was joined by Rob Elliott to complete a successful evening by winning the doubles and the overall match.

STANDINGS

Division One

Pld W D L Pts

Stamford School 15 10 2 3 80

Bourne B 15 9 1 5 75

MTTG 13 11 0 2 72

Bourne A 15 7 2 6 72

Uffington CC 14 8 2 4 71

Braunston A 12 10 0 2 67

Division Two

Pld W D L Pts

Braunston B 14 7 2 5 63

Tallington 15 5 3 7 60

Free Church 13 3 1 9 41

Bourne C 13 4 1 8 40

Harringworth 15 1 2 12 37

Tallington Bulls 14 1 0 13 33