Trophy triumph for Greetham golfers at Alliance showpiece

One of three Greetham teams to enter the Lincolnshire Golfers Alliance event at Sleaford returned triumphant.

They were playing for the Corby Trophy which was in an Am-Am format with 25 teams competing from all over Lincolnshire.

The weather was not kind to the various teams with freezing cold and 30mph-plus winds but the team of Martin Boughton, Greg Harker, Jim Wheeler and Fred Aspin scored an excellent 46 on the front nine (culminating with Greg’s brilliant birdie on the ninth when he chipped in from 18 yards) and, as the weather started to take its toll with ever-increasing winds, a scrambled 43 on the back nine.

The team were thrilled to be able to hold their scoring level over the final few holes to take the cup with a score of 89 points, just beating the second-placed team from Boston by one.

In the Gents Winter Order of Merit, round seven was played in bitter conditions with snow flurries, wind and below zero wind chill factors.

Despite this 38 well-wrapped players took to the course but as a result of the weather there were only two scores better than nett par.

Third place went to Richard Wilson on 36, just beating Chris Howe by one on countback over the back nine while both Paul Thwaites and Ian Copley fought for top spot with 37 points each but Paul just edged home first as he had the better back nine by three points.

As a result of this win Paul has the lead in the overall competition with 139, ahead of second placed Craig Allen (130).

The race for third is very tight with only two points separating the next three players – Dave Copley (121), Tom McGrath (120), and Russ Holden on 119.

The Ladies Order of Merit this week was also played on Sunday on the Valley Course and they found it equally brutal.

Under these conditions it was not surprising that the numbers dwindled and ultimately the number of ladies brave enough to venture out had fallen to only eight.

As with the men, scores were not high but rounds were completed and Order of Merit points allocated.

The best score of the day went to a new lady member Steph Craft (17) who accumulated 25 points but, as she had not entered the OoM, the top points went to the next best score which was by Lesley Young (17) who had racked up 24 points.

She was followed by junior Yasmin Bass (42) with 23 points who just beat Jackie Friend (17) on back nine countback.

In fourth place was another junior, Isabella Condie (19), with 21 points who pipped Angela Wheeler (12) on countback.

Following the previous week’s competition Yasmin Bell and Sophie Beardsall were only separated by half a point but, with this week’s result, Yasmin now takes the overall lead (as Sophie was unable to play).

In the ladies midweek competition there was at least some sunshine for those who played in the Pairs Betterball stableford although the early frost did cause the greenkeepers to use forward greens which requires different techniques to the usual play.

Although the course conditions were not ideal, there were some excellent scores recorded.

Sue Wiles and Irene Bastow came third with 42 points, Rachel Southwell and Eileen Pare took second spot with 43 points but the winners were Peggy Smith and Sandy Begy on 44 points.

Monday saw the continuation of the Seniors Winter League and there was yet another win for the two Neil’s team (Bradbury and Southwell) who are the only unbeaten team from all divisions.

They are uncatchable as winners of League Three as are Peter Wood and Peter Palmer who will be runners-up in that league.

League One is also sorted as Mike Maffei and Greg Harker, along with Eddy Montgomery and Terry Jones, cannot be caught although the latter were surprisingly beaten in their latest match by David Aldred and Ian Kellam.

In Leagues Two and Three any two of four teams can go through as only two points separate them in each case.