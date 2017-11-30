Winston’s win proves popular as victory provides fitting farewell

There was a very popular winner of the Gents Winter Order-of-Merit at Greetham Valley on Sunday.

Winston Childs (17) won the day with 39 points on countback, including 23 on the back nine, to fend off competition from 59 entrants in round two of the event.

Thirteen-year-old Winston and his family are moving overseas in early December and this was his last opportunity to play at the club at which he started golf and where he has progressed so rapidly, so it was fitting for him to win on his last outing.

The other top places also scored 39 and countback was again used to separate Max Makysmiw (second) and Tom McGrath (third).

On the previous day the Ladies also played round two of their Order-of-Merit on the Lakes course and, despite the very cold weather, a good number braved the conditions.

Junior Isabella Condie, last year’s winner who now plays off 20 handicap, came fifth with 29 points while Liz Haughton (5) took fourth place with 31 points, narrowly losing on countback to Sophie Beardsall (1) who came third.

Nicola Toon (15) scored 32 points to take second spot which earns her a handicap cut of 0.5 but the overall winner this week was Hayley Hunt (11) with a great score of 33 points.

Hayley carded seven pars in her round and was also delighted to have a birdie on the 15th. As a reward for this excellent form Hayley now plays off 10 in the next round.

Greetham Valley hosts an annual match between the Club and the Staff which always generates much light-hearted banter and good natured competition and this year was no exception as teams led by the president, John Sparks and course manager Adi Porter went into battle on the Lakes.

With nine pairs battling out pairs matchplay, the Club took an early lead with wins in the first three games out.

Professional Neil Curtis and Hazel Hinch struck back, but the current club captains James Ablett and Annie McCulloch took another win to give the Club team a 4-1 lead.

With the Staff team needing to take a minimum of three-and-half points from the last four matches things were looking bleak but a run of three wins levelled the scores and left it to the two team captains (and their partners) to decide the outcome of the day.

In the event this game was halved to leave the match score balanced at 4.5-4.5 for an honourable draw.

As holders, the Club will retain the trophy for another year.

On Friday night more than 80 seniors and guests attended a very well populated seniors dinner.

Outgoing captain John Morfee gave a short speech summarising his year at the helm, which he said he had thoroughly enjoyed and was grateful for the support from all members.

In particular he thanked those who were regular attendees at matches as well as those who responded to last minute requests to play in matches when he was short-handed.

John was particularly impressed with the numbers of seniors who had entered the Monday competitions and when he checked he was himself surprised that this totalled more than 140 entrants.

His parting words were that he was sure that the incoming captain, Rob Gray, would find the support that he had received would continue.