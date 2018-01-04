Oaks are hoping derby delight will kick-start their campaign

Oakham Rugby Club are hoping to land a derby victory over Stamford on Saturday to kick-start their Midlands 2 East (South) season.

One of the two league wins that Oakham have managed this season came in a 22-12 victory over their near neighbours when the two sides met at Stamford in September.

And, with the derby rivals occupying two of the bottom three places in the division, chairman Keith Crellin knows the importance of the clash.

He said: “We are now in the second part of the season and hopefully we can turn some of the results round to wins.

“The Stamford match was once the highlight of the season in years gone by and, with both teams in the bottom portion of the league, a win is vital.

“We ran out winners early in the season so it is vital that we either match or beat that scoreline.”

Victories have been in short supply for both sides so far this season with Oakham’s only other success following their derby triumph being a convincing 58-8 home win over bottom-of-the-table Pinley.

However, their home defeats have only been by relatively narrow margins and a win on Saturday could close the gap on a couple of sides above them in the league standings.